Listen Gift Article Share

I think and write a lot about the politics of repatriation, repair and return in the wake of horrific crimes and displacement. A story this week entwined all these threads. My colleague DeNeen L. Brown wrote about two of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, who have found new symbolic homes — in Ghana.

Viola Fletcher, 108, and her brother Hughes Van Ellis, 102, were granted Ghanaian citizenship at the Embassy of Ghana in D.C. on Tuesday. In 2021, the two visited Ghana and were given ceremonial names and royal titles. Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, also gave Fletcher a plot of land. Considering that Tulsa massacre survivors are still legally fighting for reparations from the city, the symbolism is touching.

As I wrote last year while in Ghana, the country has a long history of presenting itself as a shelter for Black Americans facing persecution abroad. In the early 1960s, Ghana granted scholar W.E.B. Du Bois citizenship after he had experienced years of persecution and FBI surveillance.

Advertisement

In more recent years, the Ghanaian government has offered symbolic honors to prominent Black American victims of White violence. The Ghana Tourism Authority held a memorial service for George Floyd in June 2020. In Accra last year, Breonna Taylor’s name was added alongside Floyd’s to the Sankofa Wall, dedicated to notable Black figures around the world.

I believe that if possible, Black people in the diaspora should visit and learn about Africa. I know, and have seen firsthand, the sense of relief and belonging that Ghana provides.

However, as a Ghanaian American and a (former?) Pan-African idealist, I have mixed feelings about a few things. Ghana, which has been going through its worst economic crisis in decades, has been investing heavily in trying to promote itself as a tourist and investment destination for African Americans. It has also long been dependent on personal remittances from abroad, which consisted of about 6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2020. Yet there are plenty of arguments for why small countries that become overdependent on tourism set themselves up for increased risk of financial shocks, environmental degradation and the disempowerment of local populations.

Advertisement

If Ghana’s government were serious about building diasporic bridges, it would invest in its schools’ teaching more about colonialism and the trafficking of enslaved people, and about the challenges that Africans in the diaspora have faced. The country should also do more to protect and preserve historic sites such as the slave forts, instead of allowing them to be ravaged by neglect and climate change.

Follow Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow

I understand the symbolic power of Black people returning “home” to Africa. The centenarian Tulsa survivors deserve everything in the world, especially reparations from Tulsa. In the meantime, I hope that getting to see Ghana’s warmth will help empower and strengthen them in their long quest for justice in America.

Fun Zone: A question from Merriam-Webster

For all the language nerds out there, this was a great thread this week.

Best thread today https://t.co/PuDm6Vk4EY — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) February 28, 2023

There were so many good responses. Some of my favorites:

"Apapachar", it's a Mexican Spanish word, comes from Nahuatl, and it literally means "hug with the soul", it's used like, sort of a mix of "to cuddle", "to support" and "to console": to throw all of your love to someone when they need it the most. — Anthony Tesla (@AnthonyCTesla) February 28, 2023

My grandfather would say the Finnish word "sisu." Loosely translated, "stoic determination, tenacity of purpose, grit, bravery, resilience and hardiness," but it's hard to describe in English. You might hate doing a thing, but the thing has to be done, so you will do the thing. — Gryph (@darkgryphon42) February 28, 2023

"Apapachar", it's a Mexican Spanish word, comes from Nahuatl, and it literally means "hug with the soul", it's used like, sort of a mix of "to cuddle", "to support" and "to console": to throw all of your love to someone when they need it the most. — Anthony Tesla (@AnthonyCTesla) February 28, 2023

Personally, I adore the Nigerian pidgin English word “wahala,” which means chaos, confusion or discombobulation. Anyone who has followed my work for a while will know I like trying to sneak it into my copy.

See wahala.



See the confusion of a people led astray.



*msscchhhewwwww* https://t.co/ydNR0VS6cO — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 3, 2020

One day, in the name of Jisoz, I shall one day get the Nigerian word 'wahala' into U.S. political coverage https://t.co/IcZldmC1Uo — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 6, 2017

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article