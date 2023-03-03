The Feb. 28 editorial, “Facing a long war, Ukraine needs Western fighter jets,” overstated the impact that providing F-16s would have in the war against Russia and understates the risks that sending these weapons to Kyiv would create.
Washington and the rest of the West should continue to arm Ukraine with basics such as ammunition in an attempt to keep the Russian war of aggression contained. Such a policy might feel frustrating but remains the prudent one for President Biden and like-minded allies to follow.
Mark S. Sternman, Somerville, Mass.