Opinion Disturbances in D.C. housing are a serious citywide problem

March 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EST
The Greenleaf Gardens public housing complex in D.C. in July 2019. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Feb. 25 editorial “These tenants deserve better” was a big help to tenants all over D.C. and bodes well for the future.

The question now is: What will the District of Columbia Housing Authority and the management companies do about the existing problems their policies have created? These problems include various disturbances from residents, insecure entryways and a general lack of building security in expensive upper Northwest D.C. rental housing buildings.

The city’s voucher program to provide housing for low-income or previously homeless people is a great, well-intentioned idea, supported by tenant leaders across the city — but its implementation has been a disaster.

All rental tenants, including those holding vouchers, deserve a quiet, safe and healthy living environment. Thank you for your editorial and articles that have shed light on a serious citywide problem.

E. David Luria, Washington

