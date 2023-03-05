The Feb. 25 editorial “These tenants deserve better” was a big help to tenants all over D.C. and bodes well for the future.
The city’s voucher program to provide housing for low-income or previously homeless people is a great, well-intentioned idea, supported by tenant leaders across the city — but its implementation has been a disaster.
All rental tenants, including those holding vouchers, deserve a quiet, safe and healthy living environment. Thank you for your editorial and articles that have shed light on a serious citywide problem.
E. David Luria, Washington