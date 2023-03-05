As reported in the March 2 Metro article “Va. education chief Balow quits; many changes still up in air,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of Jillian Balow as superintendent of public instruction ended in her resignation.
Virginia doesn’t need Ms. Balow to stick around as a consultant. Virginia has many qualified educators who can fill this position. The person the governor chooses to be the next superintendent should come from the trenches of the state’s public schools.
Mr. Youngkin, neither you nor Virginia’s schools can tolerate another misguided appointment. Students, parents and teachers are counting on you. Don’t let them down.
Bill Pike, Richmond