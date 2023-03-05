I read Max Boot’s Feb. 21 Tuesday Opinion column, “What we gained — and lost — when we ended the draft 50 years ago,” with great interest and agree with Paul B. Weiss’s Feb. 28 letter, “The draft helped instill good citizenship in Americans."
What soon became especially obvious was that your race or prejudices did not matter; you had to work together to accomplish whatever was the task. Because of this, men realized that those with whom you served, for the most part, were good people on whom you could, and in some circumstances, had to rely on. I have spoken with many veterans who have told me that their preconceived notions and attitudes going into the service were changed once they got to know their fellow servicemen.
The country is worse off because it ended the draft.
