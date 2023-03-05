The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Edits to books are common

March 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EST
Rows of books at the Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix on Sept. 11, 2019. (Anita Snow/AP)

Regarding Megan McArdle’s Feb. 24 op-ed “It’s wrong to rewrite Roald Dahl’s children’s books”:

I do not pretend to know whether edits to Roald Dahl’s books are prudent or how they will be regarded by future generations. What I wonder, though, is whether Ms. McArdle’s outrage over the edits to Dahl’s books extends to every new translation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s literature? What about every new translation of the Bible? Translation inevitably alters an author’s words.

How many columns has Ms. McArdle written about the widespread movement to restrict library materials, especially those dealing with race, sexuality or gender? Because that’s actual government censorship that will negatively affect many, not merely a business decision by a copyright holder. My point is not to engage in whataboutism, but to pose the question: Is Ms. McArdle’s outrage genuine, or is it merely performative?

Michael Daly, New York

