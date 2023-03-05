Regarding Megan McArdle’s Feb. 24 op-ed “It’s wrong to rewrite Roald Dahl’s children’s books”:
How many columns has Ms. McArdle written about the widespread movement to restrict library materials, especially those dealing with race, sexuality or gender? Because that’s actual government censorship that will negatively affect many, not merely a business decision by a copyright holder. My point is not to engage in whataboutism, but to pose the question: Is Ms. McArdle’s outrage genuine, or is it merely performative?
Michael Daly, New York