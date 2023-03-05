Regarding the March 3 news article “Another communal grave is uncovered near Bucha”:
In 1939, the Nazis invaded Poland; in response, the Soviet Union also invaded Poland. During that period, the Soviets took Polish army officers as prisoners and moved them to Russia. During the Katyn massacre in 1940, the Soviets murdered about 22,000 of them. Many, if not most, of these were shot in the back while their hands were bound. When the Nazis conquered the area in 1943 and discovered and publicized the evidence, the Soviets tried to blame the Nazis (sound familiar?). The Russians admitted their responsibility in 1990, but refuse to classify it as a war crime or an act of mass murder.
Russia’s actions in Ukraine and its denial echo this history. Russian soldiers won’t stop unless they’re held accountable. Certainly those in Moscow won’t be the ones to do it.
Coryn Weigle, Alexandria