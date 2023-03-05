Once the Russians were beaten back from parts of Ukraine where they allegedly committed war crimes such as widespread murders and executions of civilians, they began claiming the Ukrainians staged the evidence, or even committed the crimes. This does not surprise Poles, or anyone familiar with World War II history.

In 1939, the Nazis invaded Poland; in response, the Soviet Union also invaded Poland. During that period, the Soviets took Polish army officers as prisoners and moved them to Russia. During the Katyn massacre in 1940, the Soviets murdered about 22,000 of them. Many, if not most, of these were shot in the back while their hands were bound. When the Nazis conquered the area in 1943 and discovered and publicized the evidence, the Soviets tried to blame the Nazis (sound familiar?). The Russians admitted their responsibility in 1990, but refuse to classify it as a war crime or an act of mass murder.