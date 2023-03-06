Understanding how the pandemic began in China would add just one single data point to our already deep understanding on how pandemics begin. We already have plenty of evidence of the zoonotic origin of a number of viruses including Ebola, HIV, avian influenza, Marburg and rabies. We already know that poorly controlled wet markets around the world are a source of disease. We also know that safety in some labs has been problematic. There have been numerous leaks in many countries. And, as of 2021, there were 60 biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) labs in operation, planned or under construction in 23 countries.