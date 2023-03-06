I disagreed with the March 3 editorial “China owes the world answers on how covid began” that claimed “only by understanding how the pandemic started can the world begin to prepare for the next one.”
We already know there is unclear specification of what constitutes “gain-of-function” research, which is a method with huge potential benefits but also considerable risks. And we have mountains of evidence on how best to respond to pandemics such as covid-19 through social means and vaccines.
Efforts would be better served by launching an internationally funded program to control or close wet markets, improve lab security and certification, and educate about risks and responses. Understanding the China case would provide just a single data point when we already know enough to start to combat and prevent future pandemics.
Ridley Nelson, Great Falls