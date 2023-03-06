Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yariv Levin, Israel’s justice minister, was recently railing against the country’s Supreme Court on TV. Referring to rulings that overturned draconian laws against asylum seekers who entered Israel, Levin said the decisions were made “in the name of some overreaching progressive thinking” — and here he dismissively waved his hand. “That’s the mind-set on the court.”

Levin, a Likud party member, and Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionism party are the point men in the Netanyahu government’s legislative offensive to render the courts powerless. Their program, which has triggered major protests for months and drawn sharp criticism worldwide, would drastically reduce judicial oversight of laws, as well as allow the Knesset to override court decisions to overturn a law.

Levin and Rothman have also targeted how judges are appointed. Currently, the nine-member committee that chooses judges includes three justices, two representatives of the Israel bar association and four politicians. Levin’s and Rothman’s changes would give an absolute majority to representatives of the ruling coalition from the cabinet and Knesset, who can be expected to work in lockstep. Another check on executive power would vanish.

These measures and others could leave civil rights unprotected and reduce limits on the prime minister’s powers. Potentially, they would also allow parliament to legislate criminal immunity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for bribery and breach of trust.

Attacking the Supreme Court as hyper-activist and ultraliberal is Levin and Rothman’s stock-in-trade. It’s not just the right, however, that views the court as activist. In my experience, this perception is widely shared in Israeli conversations about the court and is cited as fact by people who follow Israeli affairs overseas. Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s suggestions for a negotiated compromise between the government and the opposition, for instance, include a vague proposal for parliamentary override — thus accepting the premise that the court needs to be reined in.

But this muscular image of the Israeli Supreme Court is exaggerated. At most, the court can be described as reluctantly activist. The lack of a constitution in Israel has always left it open to a legislative attack on its powers. Now that attack is actually happening. Rather than meet the government halfway, the opposition must seek to strengthen the court and enshrine the rights it should protect.

The court, it’s true, has historically acted as a check on executive power. In an early landmark decision, it said that a press law left from British colonial rule had to be interpreted as it would be in a democracy — and that therefore the government couldn’t shut a newspaper that had criticized it. In a 1989 ruling, it restricted censorship of the press to cases of “near certainty” of harming national security. Neither ruling created full press freedom, but they were steps in the right direction.

After Israel’s 1967 conquests, the Supreme Court asserted its authority to hear suits from residents of the occupied territories. In a famous 1979 decision, the court said that private land seized from Palestinians for security purposes could not be assigned to an Israeli settlement.

The decision created an impression of the court protecting Palestinians and impeding settlement. But there was less here than meets the eye. Afterward, the government found a legal workaround to acquire land for settlement. The court has not ruled on the essential question of whether settlement in occupied territories is legal — even under former chief justice Aharon Barak, regarded as the paragon of Israeli judicial activism.

It was Barak who wrote the 1995 majority opinion that asserted the Supreme Court’s authority to overturn laws that conflicted with two recently passed “basic laws” — pieces of the never-completed constitution — on civil rights. This was indeed a major expansion of the court’s role.

But the change has not been as earthshaking as the noise around it. In nearly 28 years, according to the independent Israel Democracy Institute, the court has overturned all of 22 laws or pieces of laws. It tossed out as discriminatory a line in a law that barred welfare payments to someone who owned a car. In 2021, it ruled that a law allowing surrogacy for single women must be expanded to cover single men and same-sex couples.

And yes, four times it overturned successive laws aimed at deterring African asylum seekers from crossing the Egyptian border into Israel. Three of the measures required keeping the “infiltrators” in desert camps for months on end. For right-wingers such as Levin, it’s unconceivable that the court could protect noncitizens.

Yet overall, the court’s record is one of restraint, sometimes to a fault. As the legal commentator Moshe Negbi wrote in 2016, the court appears to have grown more cautious with time — and with growing threats from politicians on the right. The justices, he said, were engaged in judicial “self-censorship” to avoid having the Knesset clip their wings. If so, the strategy has failed entirely.

The current crisis shows that Israel indeed needs reforms — but in the opposite direction from what Levin, Rothman and Netanyahu seek. We need a constitution that safeguards judicial review; we need a detailed bill of rights. We won’t get such changes with Netanyahu in power.

On the other hand, to negotiate with Netanyahu’s plan as the starting point means dickering on how much of an already weak democracy to destroy. The opposition’s only choice is to continue its protest campaign until Netanyahu and his consiglieri abandon their program. That’s the minimal acceptable compromise.

