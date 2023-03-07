Officials in both parties, members of the news media and even regular voters often express these same general sentiments: “Blue collar” and “working class” are synonyms; those terms describe a distinct group of Americans with similar values and priorities; and those Americans recently switched from voting Democratic to voting Republican.
This analysis is deeply flawed. But it continues to persist. And it is having some damaging effects.
Who are these blue-collar and working-class voters the president was talking about? A Biden adviser I spoke to confirmed, as I suspected, that he was referring to the voting patterns of Americans without four-year college degrees.
By this definition, Biden is generally correct. He lost to Donald Trump by about six percentage points among people without four-year degrees in 2020. Republicans also carried the votes of people without four-year degrees in last fall’s midterms.
But there are four major flaws with the idea that the Republicans are the party of a collective working class because the majority of Americans without four-year degrees currently back them.
Not having a bachelor’s degree doesn’t make you ‘working class’ or ‘blue collar’
Many people without four-year degrees have jobs that pay more than the national average or don’t involve manual labor. Some people with four-year degrees have jobs that don’t pay much and do involve manual labor. The framing also ignores people with an associate’s degree or some advanced training.
Income is a better proxy for class than education is. And Democrats often win the lowest-income voters. I found data breaking down presidential elections by income going back as far as the 1992 election. In all eight of those presidential elections, the Democratic candidate won the lowest-income cohort (usually people in households with less than $50,000 of income.)
Americans without a four-year college degree are an enormous group of people, about 60 percent of adults over 25. It’s larger than the number of male or female voters. It’s very difficult to argue that such a large mass has any kind of collective politics. About two-thirds of Republican voters don’t have a four-year degree. But around half of Democratic voters also don’t have a bachelor’s.
Americans without four-year degrees aren’t uniformly Republican — at all
Young, nonreligious, Asian, Black and Latino Americans without bachelor’s degrees lean decidedly toward Democrats, as do people without degrees who live in blue states.
Factors such as race, religion and geography appear to be playing a much bigger role in Americans’ voting choices than education status.
Let’s not pretend though. Biden and others discussing “the working class” in terms of electoral politics are almost always really referring to White voters without degrees, particularly in a handful of states in the Midwest.
White voters without degrees who live in the Midwest have become more conservative since the 2012 election. (They have long been very Republican in the South.) That shift — because White voters without a bachelor’s degree outnumber those with one — has put Iowa and Ohio, states that Barack Obama won in 2008 and 2012, out of reach for Democrats. And it has made Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin much more competitive, though Biden narrowly won all three in 2020.
White voters without four-year degrees tend to be more conservative than their college-educated counterparts on issues such as immigration. The rise of Black Lives Matter and Trump, in particular, made issues of race and identity the center of American politics. So some White voters without four-year degrees who might have agreed with Democrats on economic issues or just always voted Democratic in the past are now voting Republican.
But, it’s important to emphasize, even White voters without degrees in the Midwest are a complicated group to analyze. White voters without degrees in Iowa are to the right of those in nearby Minnesota for example.
People without college degrees have long been open to voting Republican
The president acted as though anyone over 40 would be shocked that Republicans have won the majority of voters without at least a bachelor’s degree in recent elections. But Republicans won the vote of those without four-year-degrees in 1980, 1984, 2000, 2004 and 2016, too. Democrats have lost among White voters without bachelor’s degrees in every presidential election for the last four decades except for 1992 and 1996.
There is one new wrinkle. In the years I listed above, when Republicans carried the non-bachelor’s vote, they also won the presidency. But not in 2020. Biden is the only recent presidential candidate to decisively lose the vote among those without bachelor’s degrees but still win the White House. That’s because people with at least a bachelor’s degree are about 40 percent of the electorate, the largest number ever. And they are increasingly Democratic-leaning, favoring Biden by about 20 percentage points in 2020.
This flawed electoral analysis pushes the country toward bad policies
The United States is not a nation cleanly split between college graduates and non-college graduates, with the former thriving and the latter in need of help, as politicians and the media sometimes imply. White families in which no one has a college degree have much higher wealth on average than Black households that include a college graduate. Public school teachers, who generally have college degrees, are quitting their jobs in droves.
Biden, in particular, has an electoral strategy that he can’t state openly (woo White people in the Midwest who are moderate to conservative on issues such as immigration.) So the administration was leery of canceling some college debt (which would benefit low-wealth Black people in particular) but is eager to tout its plans for jobs for people without four-year college degrees in heavily White areas.
You might say, “Biden is supposed to win, not accurately describe the electorate.” Sure. It would not help Biden in 2024 to say he is trying to win “White voters in the Midwest who are conservative on racial issues.” Such phrasing would imply that these Americans’ race, racial views and lack of education were playing a role in their voting choices, something they likely would not want to hear from a politician.
But his current approach probably isn’t a great electoral strategy either. (I concede that Biden has won one more presidential election than I have.) The rhetoric of Biden and many other prominent Democrats implies that voters without bachelor’s degrees should be voting Republican, because the Democrats have become the party of overeducated snobs who ignore people if they didn’t spend four years at Princeton. It might be smarter for Democrats to say, “Millions of blue-collar and working-class voters are Democrats because we fight for them to have higher pay and stronger benefits. Join us — we are the real workers party.”
What I hope the Democrats do is fully lean into policies that help people — those who are working-class, poor, middle-class, blue-collar, white-collar, college-educated and not college-educated. And get enough support from White voters in the Midwest to win elections. I think those two goals are possible without misleading rhetoric that centers a certain group of White people, absolves them of the ideological, racial and religious factors driving their votes, and ignores the left-leaning voting patterns of so many people who by every definition are blue-collar and working-class.