This flawed electoral analysis pushes the country toward bad policies

The United States is not a nation cleanly split between college graduates and non-college graduates, with the former thriving and the latter in need of help, as politicians and the media sometimes imply. White families in which no one has a college degree have much higher wealth on average than Black households that include a college graduate. Public school teachers, who generally have college degrees, are quitting their jobs in droves.

Advertisement

Biden, in particular, has an electoral strategy that he can’t state openly (woo White people in the Midwest who are moderate to conservative on issues such as immigration.) So the administration was leery of canceling some college debt (which would benefit low-wealth Black people in particular) but is eager to tout its plans for jobs for people without four-year college degrees in heavily White areas.

You might say, “Biden is supposed to win, not accurately describe the electorate.” Sure. It would not help Biden in 2024 to say he is trying to win “White voters in the Midwest who are conservative on racial issues.” Such phrasing would imply that these Americans’ race, racial views and lack of education were playing a role in their voting choices, something they likely would not want to hear from a politician.

But his current approach probably isn’t a great electoral strategy either. (I concede that Biden has won one more presidential election than I have.) The rhetoric of Biden and many other prominent Democrats implies that voters without bachelor’s degrees should be voting Republican, because the Democrats have become the party of overeducated snobs who ignore people if they didn’t spend four years at Princeton. It might be smarter for Democrats to say, “Millions of blue-collar and working-class voters are Democrats because we fight for them to have higher pay and stronger benefits. Join us — we are the real workers party.”

Advertisement