Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good afternoon, and welcome to a spanking-new version of Washington Post Opinions’ afternoon newsletter! I’m Drew Goins, an editor here in the section, and I’ll be your anchor. Sign up to get it sent to your inbox. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The previous Opinions P.M. newsletter was primarily a list of article links for you to navigate on your own. The new Today’s Opinions will still have plenty of links to the thoughtful opinion journalism produced by our staff and outside writers, but it will also bring some commentary of its own to the table, helping to connect dots, surface themes and put the day’s events in context.

Each edition will tee up a handful of Post Opinions’ recent pieces so you feel ready to jump into any one (or more!) of them. Remarkable quotes and figures will enlighten you. And you’ll even get a goodbye haiku at the end.

Advertisement

My inbox will always be open, but this newsletter is, as ever, primarily about the intriguing and exciting work of everyone else here at The Post — think of me merely as your maître d'. (Today’s takes are fresh, hot and pair well with Sancerre.) In a clamorous world of opinions, we are the house of sanity. Come on in.

Yours,

Drew

Now, on to the good stuff:

***

Dispatch from the school board front lines

It’s a political thunderdome. It’s a culture-war battle zone. It’s what columnist Christine Emba calls “ground zero” of our fight over the future of America.

It’s … the biweekly Loudoun County School Board meeting.

Last week, Christine dropped in to observe the regular (and irregular) business in this wealthy Virginia suburb of D.C. and to ask the community members there what issues they hope the board will prioritize.

Advertisement

It’s a continuation of her Post-it project, in which she asks people to distill their thoughts on very big issues onto a very small sticky note. (See also her earlier installments from New York Fashion Week and the antiabortion March for Life.)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, comments at the meeting and on the sticky notes gravitated toward such hot-button issues as educational freedom, teaching about race and book bans. “Loudoun County Schools do not teach critical race theory or support transgender topics,” one man scribbled in a note to Christine.

These buzzy culture-war topics are still on the minds of many parents almost a year and a half after school boards escalated as a battlefront in late 2021. “School board moms” Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich, who founded the conservative Moms for Liberty, wrote in an op-ed at the time, arguing that “parents are finally reclaiming our natural right to direct the education, upbringing and care of our children.” Katrina vanden Heuvel wrote that progressives couldn’t cede the ground either.

Advertisement

The struggle is alive and well; see the parking lot police cordon Christine had to pass to get into the Loudoun meeting. But Christine was also reassured to hear about plenty of topics at the meeting not mired in the culture war: free meals, collective bargaining, school zoning. Her column celebrates school board meetings, still, “despite all interruptions,” as an accessible forum for civic participation.

All the responses she got are worth reading. But this one, a timeless dilemma raised by a current student, is hard to beat:

“The school board should focus on how the cafeteria gets trashed almost every day.”

Chaser: Read the beautiful comic-style op-ed from Maia Kobabe from 2021 recounting what it was like to be the author of a graphic novel that sparked a book-banning firestorm.

From Leana Wen’s column on how to restore trust in public health. The figure, from a Pew Research Center survey last year, is down from 40 percent in November 2020.

Advertisement

Leana’s column breaks down the problem, shares some extraordinary stories of public health interventions, and then proposes some key fixes. One of the solutions is pretty bold: to pivot away from covid. Allow her to explain that one, and all the rest.

Chaser: Republicans botched their covid response, Jennifer Rubin writes, and now they’re trying to gaslight their way out of their record.

Less politics

Comedian Lenny Bruce had a great boundary-pushing routine in the 1960s in which he ruled things either Jewish or goyish. Chocolate is Jewish, but fudge is goyish. Pumpernickel, Jewish; instant potatoes, “scary goyish.” All branches of the military were goyish, except for the Air Force: Jewish.

What about the taboos in today’s comedy? Writer Richard Zoglin argues in an op-ed that they’re just prudish.

Advertisement

Zoglin opens his piece mourning the deaths of a trio of stalwarts of the 1970s comedy scene, club owners who ensured up-and-comers had spaces to workshop provocative material without fear of reprisal. He worries that in a newly sensitive comedy world, it’s increasingly hard to find those places, especially when anyone recording on an iPhone can tattle to the internet.

Of course, Zoglin says, new mores have rid us of plenty of bad comedy that was not provocative but rather plainly racist or sexist or homophobic. But any comic can suffer from “one bad joke, one reckless Twitter wisecrack,” he writes, and that shouldn’t derail a career. He makes a convincing case that comedians need the space to experiment if they’re going to be truly funny — and not just funny-ish.

Unconventional wisdom

A lot of time, energy, blood, sweat and tears have been expended by politicians courting the blue-collar, working-class vote. There’s only one problem, columnist Perry Bacon Jr. writes: It doesn’t exist.

Advertisement

Contrary to what you incessantly hear from enough pundits to fill a half-dozen Nebraska Waffle Houses, Perry argues, there’s no bloc of folks without four-year degrees who all behave the same way. And even that generally agreed upon non-college standard for “working class” is flawed, he writes. His column runs through four big problems that come from focusing so obsessively on this mythical set.

Speaking of things that don’t exist, there is definitely not a CPAC curse. Repeat: There is no CPAC curse, despite the fact that columnist Henry Olsen points out that the winner of the conservative convention’s straw poll “conducted in the year just before a presidential election in which there is no Republican incumbent has always gone on to lose the primary contest.” This year’s winner … was former president Donald Trump.

Henry games out the problems that could sink a Trump return; his focus on flying cars is just the start. So curse or no curse (no curse!), don’t buy so quickly into the line that this straw poll means Trump has the nomination in the bag.

Smartest, fastest

Catherine Rampell writes. But must he Biden’s investments in climate are great,writes. But must he exasperate European trading partners in the process?

Editorial Board The says more U.S. arms to Ukraine are critical to the country — and to U.S. interests.

Katja Hoyer Germany is trying to put together a 600 million-piece puzzle of shredded Stasi documents. explains why it’s imperative they solve it.

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s… The Bye-Ku.

Captured in grainy photos

Streaks into the woods

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article