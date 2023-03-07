Regarding Perry Bacon Jr.’s March 6 op-ed, “Biden puts reelection over principles with D.C. decision”:
So, rather than attacking President Biden and Congress for likely blocking the D.C. criminal code reform, the D.C. Council should own this fiasco. It might well happen again with the bill allowing illegal immigrants and other noncitizens to vote in local elections. It’s doubtful the council could have come up with any other bill that is more likely to provoke GOP reaction.
The members of the D.C. Council were elected to deal with crime, housing and education, but as long as they go off the rails with an agenda that panders to the most extreme wing of the Democratic Party and ignores congressional realities and the will of the voters, they should expect more challenges to home rule.
Douglas Lowenstein, Washington