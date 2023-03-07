Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Larry Hogan has the right idea. As the former Republican governor of Maryland wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times, “We cannot afford to have [former president Donald Trump] as our nominee and suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive election cycle. To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Mr. Trump.”

But, he explains, he won’t be the one to deliver the party away from Trump and Trumpism. “The stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.”

It’s hard to argue with either proposition. So long as Republicans remain in the grip of Trump or someone who mimics his authoritarianism, White grievance and conspiratorial mind-set, the party will pose a threat to democracy and, as we saw in 2020 and 2022, incapable of constructing a national governing majority. Hogan is also right that if a pack of anti-Trump Republicans enter the race, none are likely to receive more than a few percentage points of support. They will only convince the ascendant MAGA crowd that there is no need to become a normal party.

The goal of an anti-Trump candidate should be limited. The GOP won’t be normalized in a single election or perhaps even in several elections. But normal Republicans could get the process of internal house cleaning off the ground by demonstrating a significant base of support.

A realistic goal for 2024, then, would be to field a strong anti-Trump candidate who can remain viable as the race narrows to two or three contenders. Getting on the stage in the latter phase of the campaign to go face-to-face with Trump or a mini-me version of the former president to make a clear pitch for democracy, sanity and the rule of law would be a worthy and attainable goal.

What sort of candidate would be suited to the task? The candidate would need to have support from a significant segment of the primary electorate, reject election denial (and Trump personally) and want to run. As much as defenders of democracy would love to see former congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming run, she might not meet the first criteria in today’s GOP.

The ideal anti-Trump contender certainly will not be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose bullying, contempt for the First Amendment and Johnny-come-lately vaccine skepticism make him the second most dangerous politician in America. Nor will it be former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley or Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, neither of whom can manage to utter any significant policy differences with Trump. It won’t be Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has been preaching anti-wokeness in a sweater vest. And goodness knows it cannot be former vice president Mike Pence, who refuses to condemn the man who egged on the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol while chanting to “hang” Pence.

Perhaps the more reasonable New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu might show some courage and embrace a full-throated anti-Trump position. But so far, Sununu hasn’t ruled out supporting Trump if he is the nominee.

The most realistic contender at present is former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson. He has been among the most forthright Republicans when it comes to condemning the 2020 insurrection, election denialism and anti-immigrant zealotry. As a former governor, member of Congress, businessman and head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, he is among the most qualified Republican presidential candidates in recent years.

And given how far we are from the first primary, there is still hope that someone not currently in the list of top candidates might make a run as the standard-bearer for normalcy. Former congressman Will Hurd of Texas, a frequent Trump critic, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp both remain possibilities. (Kemp’s willingness to suppress voting might be a dealbreaker for democracy defenders in the general election, but he has not yet sold his soul to the MAGA cult.) Other figures such as former senators Rob Portman of Ohio or Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania might get the presidential itch.

If Hutchinson or another true anti-Trump contender pops into the race, similarly inclined candidates should rally to him or her and avoid the multicar pileup Hogan warned about. And remember, the goal for this person is not necessarily to win, but rather to articulate an alternative vision for the party, make the case against Trumpism and convince voters that governance matters. That could provide a secure stepping stone for future anti-MAGA contenders.

Normal Republicans who reject Trumpism have to start sometime. The alternative is simply throwing in the towel on the cause of ever restoring the GOP to a sane and sober pro-democracy party.

