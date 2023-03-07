Walgreens never ceases to amaze us. As noted in the March 4 front-page article “Walgreens limits sale of abortion pills,” the company is bowing to political pressure rather than medical science by not selling the legal prescription drug mifepristone in numerous states. Mifepristone is a legal medication used for endometriosis, uterine fibroids and women who have undergone miscarriages or desire ending pregnancies 10 weeks or less after their last menstrual period. Previously, Walgreens pharmacists and employees blocked customers attempting to purchase legal birth control products. Denial of birth control and subsequent denial of a drug that is a consequence of not having birth control products are outrageous actions by any pharmacy that purports to serve the public.