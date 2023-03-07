Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans are not shy these days about threatening state retribution against the private sector to force it to fall in line with their cultural agenda. But what happens when this threat is a largely empty one — yet private companies bow to GOP demands anyway? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last week, Walgreens decided not to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone in 21 states. This came after GOP attorneys general tacitly threatened legal action against the pharmacy giant, even though it’s not remotely clear they have real grounds for any such threat. In essence, Republicans shouted, “Boo!” And Walgreens jumped.

Now some Senate Democrats say they will begin to escalate pressure on Walgreens from the other side: They are insisting Walgreens has no rationale for capitulating to GOP intimidation and are hinting at action of their own in response.

“Walgreens has to reverse its position,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told me. “What they’ve done is absolutely unconscionable, succumbing to threats and bullying from attorneys general who have no legal basis for what they are doing.”

Blumenthal said Democrats should consider hearings if other big pharmacies such as CVS and Rite Aid — which haven’t said how they’ll proceed — follow Walgreens’s lead.

“The hearings would call the chief executives of these companies to explain why they have capitulated and caved to these hard-right ideologues,” Blumenthal said.

So how far should Democrats go in using the levers of government to counter the reactionary lurch underway in many red states?

After the Food and Drug Administration announced in January that pharmacies will be able to dispense mifepristone, some big companies began seeking certification to do so. That process isn’t complete, yet Walgreens retreated in response to a letter from GOP attorneys general vaguely warning it must follow the “laws of our respective states.”

Many of those Republican-led states have virtually outlawed abortion or have imposed legal restrictions on abortion pills. But that doesn’t settle the matter, Democrats say, because the FDA has approved mifepristone, which should perhaps override some state restrictions. This question is being litigated.

Democrats say there’s no reason for Walgreens to act as though state restrictions will inevitably prevail. Blumenthal said Walgreens is helping the GOP attorneys general by doing their “work for them.”

What’s more, in a handful of the states in question, abortion remains legal, yet their GOP attorneys general are still levying these threats. Why would Walgreens capitulate in those places?

The attorneys general also claim that mailing abortion pills — another approach retailers could adopt — would violate the Comstock Act of 1873. But the Justice Department recently concluded that the federal law doesn’t prohibit mailing certain abortion drugs if the sender doesn’t intend for them to be used unlawfully.

Plus, some states that criminalize most abortions allow early abortions and have exceptions. Abortion pills could still be used legally in those states in some circumstances, so the pills could be sent to recipients without any knowledge they would be used illegally, the department argues.

And it’s unclear what role state attorneys general would play even if a violation of federal law had occurred, noted Mary Ziegler, a reproductive rights law expert at U.C. Davis School of Law. “It’s not entirely clear there is a legitimate threat of prosecution,” Ziegler told me.

The attorneys general make the convoluted argument that Comstock Act violations would run afoul of state laws against deceptive trade practices. But Ziegler calls that “weak.”

Walgreens, of course, is free to make its own business decisions. But here Walgreens appears to be getting pushed around by the GOP’s threat of frivolous, groundless legal harassment.

Absolutely awful. This willful corporate choice will prevent so many women from choosing the healthcare they need and have a legal right to.@Walgreens should reverse course—immediately. https://t.co/YegUwXcP2h — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 3, 2023

If Walgreens doesn’t revise its stance and other companies follow its lead, the GOP invocation of the Comstock Act could provide a hook for hearings and pressing executives to account, Georgetown law professor Josh Chafetz said. The question of whether a federal law prohibits mailing abortion pills — as Republicans claim — is standard grist for hearings, which could illuminate what the law actually says and requires.

“That seems like a good fit for Senate Democrats’ priorities,” said Chafetz, who argues that congressional hearings can also communicate policy debates to the public. Hearings would help Americans understand that after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion, “continuing fights are happening in states about access to reproductive rights,” he said.

One big question this election cycle is whether Democrats will present a unified, forceful alternative to red-state culture-war-mongering. Some Democratic governors — like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois — are showcasing a blue-state cultural agenda on everything from LGBTQ rights to respect for open educational inquiry.

But some national Democrats still appear trapped in a defensive assumption that they cannot win the nation’s big cultural arguments. Making this stranger, Democrats dramatically overperformed expectations in the 2022 midterms, with abortion playing a big role, and nobody appeared more surprised by this than Democrats themselves.

The battle over mifepristone will provide an early test over whether Democrats are now willing to get more aggressive in executing that larger mission.

