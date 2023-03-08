Regarding the March 7 front-page article “Russians ‘thrown like meat’ into Bakhmut battle”:
Wagner’s prison recruits from Russia should have been overwhelmed, wiped out and completely defeated by an air war. Let’s stop wasting time, money, property and so many lives by dawdling and dragging out the process of giving Ukrainians the air and land weapons they need to win.
President Biden, you have been told this by many people for months. Give the Ukrainians the weapons now. The weapons are necessary to bring about the unconditional surrender of Russia, which is the only solution to Russia’s war against Ukraine, liberty, democracy, human rights, decency and the rule of law.
Steven Ross, New York