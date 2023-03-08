The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Biden must give Ukraine the weapons it needs to win

March 8, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. EST
A tank driver with a Ukrainian battalion on Feb. 24 in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

Regarding the March 7 front-page article “Russians ‘thrown like meat’ into Bakhmut battle”:

As human bodies pile up in Bakhmut, Ukraine, weakening Ukraine, we must wonder how many Ukrainian lives would have been saved, or even if perhaps Ukraine would have won the war by now, if the Biden administration had not dragged its feet and Republican obstructors had not objected to giving the Ukrainians the weapons they need to win.

Wagner’s prison recruits from Russia should have been overwhelmed, wiped out and completely defeated by an air war. Let’s stop wasting time, money, property and so many lives by dawdling and dragging out the process of giving Ukrainians the air and land weapons they need to win.

President Biden, you have been told this by many people for months. Give the Ukrainians the weapons now. The weapons are necessary to bring about the unconditional surrender of Russia, which is the only solution to Russia’s war against Ukraine, liberty, democracy, human rights, decency and the rule of law.

Steven Ross, New York

