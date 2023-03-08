Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just so we’re clear: The low-confidence threshold at DOE is met by data that is “scant, questionable, fragmented” and from which “solid analytical conclusions cannot be inferred.” But since when has that stopped people?

Of course, many took this educated guess as gospel. But researchers Angela Rasmussen and Saskia Popescu write that the information the public can access still indicates a different pandemic starting point: animal-to-human transmission.

“No other explanation,” they write, “including a laboratory origin at the Wuhan Institute or the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is consistent with the existing body of evidence.” Secret data reviewed by DOE can’t override that.

Preparing for future pandemics is more important than litigating this one, but Rasmussen and Popescu said there is danger in settling on the wrong origin story: Zoonotic spillover poses a far greater risk than lab leaks, and the world should safeguard accordingly. David Quammen, a science journalist who has written extensively about spillover, put it another way in an op-ed: A lab leak suggests the need for “less science, especially of the sort that fiddles with dangerous viruses”; a natural origin means “more science, especially of the sort that studies dangerous viruses lurking in wild animals.”

Columnist Josh Rogin recently wrote that maybe if we did have all that extra information the government is sitting on, independent researchers could come to different conclusions, with greater confidence. And the Editorial Board said that if we had the info China was guarding, we’d be in even better shape.

But columnist Leana Wen wrote that we don’t need to know anything more about the pandemic’s start to take the most critical steps toward preventing another. The best thing we could do, she said, is drop the origin obsession all together.

A bright light in darkest Peru

This morning, I couldn’t have told you much more about Peru than what I learned on a vacation mostly spent seeking out fried guinea pig. That changed after reading José Carlos Agüero’s excellent essay on the country’s political crisis, which is at once finely detailed and high-altitude enough to suit the Nazca Lines.

Agüero starts with the pro-democracy protests that have been rocking Peru since its now-former president’s failed power grab in December. He then vaults decades back to chart the rise of the “Fujimorismo” doctrine, and how it’s flavored corruption in the country ever since.

The piece is worthwhile for what it teaches about Peru — and for explaining what Peru can teach the world. Agüero writes that the country’s crisis is “worth studying closely by democracies everywhere; it shows just how bad democratic decay can get when politics is contaminated by a dangerous authoritarian ideology.”

But it doesn’t end there; the protests, amazingly, are working, and are seriously swaying public opinion. Things could be looking up for Peru, thanks to what Agüero calls “a return of politics as a positive force in public life.”

Chaser: The Editorial Board is rooting for pro-democracy protesters in Mexico, too.

From Heather Long’s column examining this big, flashing red light for the economy. It’s the first time the delinquency rate has been that high since 2009.

Her piece explains how quickly things could go south in the event of a recession.

Less politics

At this point, George Will says, bring on the wokeness. Eschewing words such as “field,” “chief,” even “American,” based on their ability to offend? Sure!

That’s because the more ridiculous language policing becomes, George contends, the faster it will burn out. “Wokeness,” he writes, “is being shrunk by the solvent of the laughter it provokes.”

Don’t worry — his column still gets its licks in. Even as he suggests stomaching increasing amounts of wokeness, George still manages to propose a creative solution for speech-sensitive individuals: “gently shipping ... [them] to a Trappist monastery.”

Smartest, fastest

And finally, our friends on the news side have a dispatch from Tokyo on the risk to Japan’s long tradition of “naked communion.” It’s less salacious than you’re imagining.

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

With less confidence

Than a shy seventh-grader:

My covid theory

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

