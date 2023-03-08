5 Hannity: Network’s news side ‘breaks no news ever’

Relations between Fox News’s “news side” and the propagandists from its opinions team have long been strained. Legendary host Shepard Smith, for example, bolted Fox News after clashing with Carlson.

It’s hard to see things improving in light of a Hannity-Ingraham-Carlson text chain from Nov. 13, 2020, as revealed in the Dominion exhibits. “Guys, I’ve been telling them 4 years,” writes Hannity to his pals. “News dept that breaks no news ever.”

Ingraham: “I don’t want to be liked by them.”

Carlson: “They’re pathetic. [That’s] why they’re so angry.”

The exchange points to a lack of self-awareness among the opinion anchors, who might want to consider that their penchant for propaganda renders almost impossible the newsgathering efforts of their colleagues on the other side of the wall. Who, after all, wants to entrust their hot news tip to this organization?

