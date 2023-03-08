The March 5 front-page article on the student loan debt relief case, “Biden’s equity vision on ropes,” though possibly well intended, did a disservice to Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar, who is arguing President Biden’s case at the Supreme Court. Revealing that a major motivation behind the effort is importantly to address the racial wealth gap — in addition to the officially stated aim of addressing hardships triggered by the pandemic — promoted the view to the justices that this is a backdoor effort by the administration to attempt to use the letter (but not the spirit) of the law (Heroes Act) to push through vote-gaining ideological objectives.