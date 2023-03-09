Regarding Paul Waldman’s March 6 op-ed, “Conservatives turn ‘fairness’ upside down”:
The term “fairness” doesn’t appear anywhere in the Constitution. No textualist or disciple of original intent can take comfort there. The three justices use the term quite sparingly. Fairness never passed their lips when deciding whether a state could compel a 12-year-old girl to carry her pregnancy to term. Nor was fairness a component of the court’s decision not to stay the execution of Donald Dillbeck, born mentally impaired from fetal alcohol syndrome, despite a prior decision of the court holding it unconstitutional to execute someone with a mental disability. I doubt we will ever see the word “fairness” as a governing principle in any opinion of the court.
Robert T. Hall, Sterling