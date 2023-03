By what unilateral authority does D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) claim the right to “withdraw” from congressional consideration D.C.’s crime bill, which survived a mayoral veto with a 12-1 vote [“ Crime code bill for D.C. in limbo ,” front page, March 7]?

After all, many council members, statehood activists and even the mayor have criticized as undemocratic Congress’s possible willingness to disregard the will of D.C. voters. But now that both chambers of Congress and the president have made clear their intent to exercise federal authority to nix the local legislation, Mr. Mendelson shows his own disregard for D.C. voters’ supposed will without so much as an emergency council vote.