In his March 5 Metro column, “ The crowning shapes of Dulles’s radar tower ,” John Kelly responded to a question from a reader about the restoration of the dome atop the radar (the “radome”) on the original air traffic control tower at Dulles International Airport . Mr. Kelly provided a detailed explanation for how and why the original radome was removed and then eventually replaced, but he never answered the question asked: Who was responsible for the effort to restore the tower to its intended aesthetic design?

Though I’m sure many people played a role, most of the credit goes to Henry Ward, who has served as the historic preservation coordinator for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for more than 30 years. He has been responsible for identifying and protecting the historic features of MWAA’s properties, from the Abingdon Plantation archaeological site at Reagan National Airport to the iconic jet age design of Dulles. It is Mr. Ward to whom the letter writer — and all — owes thanks.