The Washington consensus at the dawn of this century that unfettered trade would propel China toward democracy, free enterprise and human rights turned out to be wrong. So did the theory that intertwining the U.S. economy with China’s would avert superpower conflict. The coronavirus, which originated in China, offered an early taste of how dangerously dependent the United States has become on cheap exports and supply chains that require Chinese inputs.

Among congressional Republicans, Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) was ahead of the curve in rejecting “market fundamentalism,” criticizing CEOs for prioritizing short-term profits over long-term costs, lamenting corporate consolidation and highlighting the scant concern that too many multinationals show for America’s national interests.

“Capitalism didn’t change China. China changed capitalism,” Rubio said in an extended interview. “Now you have a rich Chinese Communist Party that has tightened its grip, and we’re vulnerable to blackmail and coercion.”

These positions have become fashionable among rank-and-file Republicans, though they’re still contested at the elite level. “Much of our vocabulary and instincts on the right, and a lot of our think tank infrastructure, is still based on the old consensus that the market, left on its own, is always going to give us the best outcome,” Rubio said. “More Republicans are willing to challenge that, but we still have work to do, and we’ve got to be careful too because the overcompensation for that is socialism.”

As the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rubio says he sees a national security imperative to diversify the economy beyond Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Hollywood. In the event of conflict, America’s ability to feed, power and cure its citizenry will matter more than its ability to produce good movies, food delivery apps and novel financial instruments. “The pandemic was like a preseason game,” Rubio said.

He argues that China is “far more dangerous” than the Soviet Union ever was because, in addition to a growing stockpile of nuclear weapons, Beijing has significant leverage and influence across U.S. society. That includes investors who were among the winners from China’s economic rise and who advocate on the country’s behalf. “They have an army of unpaid lobbyists,” he said.

Rubio plans a series of Senate floor speeches in the next few weeks about how America can wean itself off China. “This is about a lot more than just banning this and stopping that,” he said. “It’s not just about ‘taking on’ China. It’s about changing the way we think. It’s not 1999 anymore.”

The senator was an early booster inside the GOP conference of using industrial policy to compete with China. But he was not among the Republicans who voted last year for the Chips Act, aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production. He expresses concern that there’s insufficient safeguards to prevent China from stealing intellectual property created with government funding. “It was two steps forward but one step back, and the one step back is a dangerous one,” he said.

Rubio is even more critical of the Inflation Reduction Act, which he warns will ultimately make the United States more dependent on rare earth minerals that China controls in the name of producing solar panels and electric car batteries to combat climate change. “In essence, we’re funding them,” he said. Rubio also worries that China can easily evade technology bans through white labeling, in which restricted products get rebranded and resold under different names.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year further undermined the 1990s hypothesis that two countries with a McDonald’s would never go to war with each other. It’s true that interconnection gives the United States leverage to threaten China with serious sanctions if it begins actively arming Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. That same dynamic, however, means that taking punitive steps against China’s economy could push our own into recession.

CIA Director William J. Burns said last month that Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed his country’s military “to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan." Rubio believes it’s vital for the United States to continue supporting Ukraine in part to deter Xi from invading the island that China claims as its own.

Policymakers can disagree about tactics, but both parties should rally behind a strategic goal of resiliency in case an invasion happens. “Even now, people who agree that we have to do something about this will tell you, ‘We can’t because it will hurt exports or they’ll put a tariff on some industry,’” said Rubio. “None of this is going to matter in five or six years.”

