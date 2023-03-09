Glenn Kessler’s March 5 Fact Checker column, “So far, Ohio train wreck can’t be blamed on Trump’s rollback of regulations,” was a little too quick in attempting to exonerate former president Donald Trump for his administration’s role in the East Palestine, Ohio, train disaster.
Put differently, the real question is what regulations didn’t the Federal Railroad Administration issue while it was forced to sit on its hands by Mr. Trump’s disastrous executive order? Could any of those forgone actions have prevented the East Palestine derailment? Public Citizen led an important lawsuit against the executive order for this very reason, but it was incorrectly dismissed in court. The East Palestine disaster is likely just the first of many tragic illustrations of why the Public Citizen lawsuit was correct all along.
James Goodwin, Washington
The writer is a senior policy analyst at the Center for Progressive Reform.