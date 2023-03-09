When it comes to regulations, Mr. Trump’s most consequential legacy was not the rollbacks, which were sporadic and generally unsuccessful, but his success in gumming up the entire regulatory apparatus for four years. He was able to accomplish this through his infamous “two-out, one-in” executive order, which required agencies to remove at least two regulations before they could issue any new ones. The upshot was that agencies — already led by political appointees hostile to public safeguards — were strongly discouraged from completing new rules. The data bears this out, as regulatory output dropped compared with prior administrations.