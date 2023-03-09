Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

That’s what he did with Jan. 6, 2021, in a rendering of the insurrection he presented this week on his Fox News show, stitching together nonviolent snippets to paint a picture of peaceful protest. That, columnist Paul Waldman writes, “is the equivalent of a murder suspect saying, ‘Why aren’t we talking about all the people I didn’t kill?’ ”

Paul’s piece breaks down all the ways Carlson’s video faceplanted, including by galvanizing Republican senators against it and getting the public thinking once more about the nastiness of Jan. 6.

But satirist Alexandra Petri saw the genius of Carlson’s work and wondered what he could do to rehabilitate other disasters. Maybe the Hindenburg was flying great, most of the time. Or a mass extinction event? “If this meteorite really did hit, then why do I have so much footage of dinosaurs just walking around, eating leaves and, frankly, boring me to tears?”

It’s not just Carlson taking hits this week. All of Fox News has a big black eye after new documents were revealed in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the network. Erik Wemple distilled the latest filings into five takeaways; none is a good look for the network. Facts were under siege, top hosts were disingenuous and viewers were taken for suckers.

An apple a day, paid for by Medicaid

For a lot of Americans who can’t afford medicine on their own, nutritious food is also out of reach. Both are absolutely critical to good health outcomes, especially for conditions such as diabetes, but Medicaid covers only the former.

Health-care policy analyst Rachel Nuzum has a wild proposal: Maybe Medicaid recipients should be able to use funds for … both?

Think about it: The health-care system in this country, Nuzum writes, “is skewed toward paying for widgets and gadgets and procedures to care for people who are already sick.” But if Medicaid could pay for a bushel of kale today, the government could end up paying for a lot less insulin tomorrow. (Kale is just an example; Swiss chard would also be available.)

Nuzum’s op-ed has a bunch of stats backing up this plan, and it makes the point that Medicaid was meant to be experimented with. Why not test a new recipe?

Chaser: North Carolina is poised to be the 40th state to expand Medicaid. The Editorial Board says the last 10 have no good reason not to join in.

From columnist James Hohmann’s interview of the Florida Republican. Rubio argues that China didn’t just switch up the formula — it got America addicted, too, and now “we’re vulnerable to blackmail and coercion.”

He gave James a preview of his upcoming series of Senate floor speeches, in which he’ll map out how to wean ourselves off China.

Chaser: Read Rubio’s op-ed from 2021 calling out China’s “exploitation” of U.S. markets and workers.

More politics

First Rihanna at the Super Bowl, now democracy, globally? It’s comeback season!

Michael J. Abramowitz and Arch Puddingtonof Freedom House announce in a hopeful op-ed that 2022 saw the lowest amount of democratic backsliding in almost two decades — and that the number of countries to strengthen their democracies over the same year almost makes up for the losses.

Places such as Brazil, Colombia and *cough* the United States “held elections that demonstrated their resilience in the face of internal threats,” they write. Ukraine, obviously, particularly stood up for its democracy.

Abramowitz and Puddington write that whether this is a real turning point for democracy (much like for Rihanna) is still unclear. It’s news to capitalize on, with even stronger defenses of democratic institutions. But first, for a moment, it’s also news just to cheer.

Smartest, fastest

