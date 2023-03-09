Kudos for the March 7 editorial “ The U.S. ‘arsenal of democracy’ is critical to Ukraine’s fate .” Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a threat and will not stop with Ukraine. But this editorial brought up another concern that needs to be addressed.

Assuredly, those fighting for Ukraine do not consider this war to be a limited conflict. In the bigger scope, this is a limited theater of war. Yet, according to the editorial, 40 percent of the U.S. stockpile of Javelin antitank missiles has already been sent to Ukraine.