Kate Cohen’s March 7 op-ed, “Bigotry that comes from the pulpit is still bigotry,” made me both yawn and cry. Yawn, because the charge of “bigotry” is so frequently leveled against those supporting traditional Christian beliefs. If you disagree with or fail to affirm certain LGBTQ practices, you are a bigot. Cry, because those same beliefs are fundamental to social cohesion amid our current epidemics of crime, suicide and drug addiction.