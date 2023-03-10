Kate Cohen’s March 7 op-ed, “Bigotry that comes from the pulpit is still bigotry,” made me both yawn and cry. Yawn, because the charge of “bigotry” is so frequently leveled against those supporting traditional Christian beliefs. If you disagree with or fail to affirm certain LGBTQ practices, you are a bigot. Cry, because those same beliefs are fundamental to social cohesion amid our current epidemics of crime, suicide and drug addiction.
Christian belief encourages a loving family structure, yet if you state every child deserves a mother and a father, you are a bigot. I respect all my fellow American brothers and sisters as individuals, but I also reserve the right to disagree with them on some issues without being labeled a bigot.
Henry J. Kenny, McLean