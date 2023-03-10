Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now that’s cinema.

“Everything Everywhere” is wild and wonderful and, as author Jeff Yang writes, a win for “all us weird Asians, used to second-guessing whether our stories deserve to be heard.”

Yang says in an op-ed that he has watched with excitement as more movies featured Asian American casts and narratives over the past several years. But one that gets this freaky with it? And becomes an Oscar front-runner? It feels like “a handwritten message made out to me, tied to a rock and thrown through my childhood bedroom window,” telling him that one day Asian Americans will have the space to explore absurd, obscure stories.

Alas, not everyone saw themselves so meaningfully on screen in last year’s movies. Or the previous year’s, or the year before that. Former U.S. ambassador to Belize Carolyn Curiel writes that Latinos are still mostly sidelined from the movies, despite making up almost half the population of Hollywood’s backyard (and buying movie tickets disproportionately nationwide).

Curiel presents some dispiriting contemporary stats — only 5 percent of speaking roles in 1,300 films from 2007 to 2019 were Latino — but some intriguing history, too. She explains how early Hollywood loved casting Latino leads. Could that not be the case again?

Meanwhile, the population most represented in this year’s nominees is one whose stories have often been told, and rightly so: parents.

Columnist Alyssa Rosenberg writes that from San Diego’s Top Gun school to an isolated Mennonite community in “Women Talking” to the home planet of “Avatar’s” Na’vi, the monumental task of doing right by one’s family is what gives the most meaning to the movies up for awards.

Just look at “Everything Everywhere.” Michelle Yeoh’s protagonist doesn’t merely need to obtain that sex-toy trophy to win the day. “To save the multiverse,” Alyssa observes, she “has to become a braver, more attentive mother.” That’s harder than a martial-arts smackdown any day.

Chaser: Read Alyssa’s celebration of another factor unifying a bunch of the Best Picture nominees: They were actually popular! Then, tune in Sunday night to see whether the winners are ultimately art-house or megaplex or something in between.

A new explanation for Putin’s dark path

How Vladimir Putin came to invade Ukraine can, in hindsight, look like an inevitable trajectory from KGB spying to Soviet nostalgia to rage at NATO to war. But some recently declassified George W. Bush-era documents, David Ignatius writes, paint a messier picture.

His column takes us all the way back to 2004. The United States and Russia had been fighting together in a counterterrorism alliance. Bush and Putin were “surprisingly close.” When the United States needed donkeys to traverse mountain paths in Afghanistan post-9/11, Russia’s foreign minister said he’d round some up.

But in early September 2004, a Chechen separatist attack on a Russian school left 333 dead. Putin blamed the United States. He said the country had been soft on Chechens, even offering asylum. Things fractured from there, and fractured further.

Was there truth to Putin’s claim? Could the United States have acted differently, and even maintained its partnership with Russia? David reports out these questions for a column that reveals a more complicated picture of Putin than we’re used to — but one that still shows a clear “pathway to disaster.”

Chaser: Read David Ignatius’s chronicle from December of a week in the life of Vladimir Putin.

From the Editorial Board’s argument that it’s critical President Biden stabilize the national debt. The board writes that if the debt continues to grow unchecked, the country will soon enter “an uncharted scenario that weakens its national security, imperils its ability to invest in the future, unfairly burdens generations to come, and will require cuts to critical programs such as Social Security and Medicare.”

More politics

Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman’s latest column, on book banning at schools in Florida’s Martin County, features two diametrically opposed characters.

First, there’s Jodi Picoult, the bestselling novelist whose books often center on family dramas. Martin County banned 20 of them all at once for containing “adult romance.” It baffled Picoult, who told Greg and Paul that “most of the books pulled do not even have a single kiss in them.”

Enter one local woman named Julie Marshall. Greg and Paul did some digging and found that this single person — a conservative activist with the group Moms for Liberty — is behind virtually all the complaints to the county that got books pulled. She spoke to Greg and Paul, too.

Smartest, fastest

The Justice Department’s ruling that Louisville police illegally discriminate against Black people can be a starting point for change, Eugene Robinson writes . But there’s a long way to go.

Kathleen Parker might have discovered the one thing that could get hunters, animal rights activists and the Second Amendment crew all on the same page: killing wild hogs.

We must protect children from idleness, Alexandra Petri writes . Thank goodness Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is rolling back child labor laws!

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

You have your mother’s

Enormous hot-dog fingers

Strong multiverse genes

Plus! A Friday bye-ku (Fri-ku?) from reader Sean K. of Philadelphia:

Dominion dares you

To lie about all those lies

Karma is patient

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities.

