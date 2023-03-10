Almost two years ago, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors promised us that Kevin Davis was the best candidate to lead on needed police reform, despite widespread public opposition to his hiring over past claims of misconduct on the job. We are on track to have more police shootings under Mr. Davis than under his predecessor.

I appreciated the thoughtful March 4 coverage of the prayer vigil at the Fairfax Government Center for Timothy McCree Johnson, who was shot and killed by county police on Feb. 22 near Tysons Corner Center [“ Demonstrators seek justice, mourn man fatally shot by police near Tysons ,” Metro].

The Fairfax County Police Department has stated there will be an independent review of past shootings and patterns, which may result in the recommendation to adopt a policy on foot pursuits. However, a recommendation for such a policy was made in 2021, as part of a previous independent review. Why was it never adopted? It might have saved the life of Mr. Johnson and spared his family the terrible grief they are now experiencing.