I appreciated the thoughtful March 4 coverage of the prayer vigil at the Fairfax Government Center for Timothy McCree Johnson, who was shot and killed by county police on Feb. 22 near Tysons Corner Center [“Demonstrators seek justice, mourn man fatally shot by police near Tysons,” Metro].
The Fairfax County Police Department has stated there will be an independent review of past shootings and patterns, which may result in the recommendation to adopt a policy on foot pursuits. However, a recommendation for such a policy was made in 2021, as part of a previous independent review. Why was it never adopted? It might have saved the life of Mr. Johnson and spared his family the terrible grief they are now experiencing.
Fairfax County residents and visitors are paying an unacceptable cost in lost human lives for the board’s 2021 decision to hire Mr. Davis. It is time for Mr. Davis to be held accountable for his reform promises. The board should publicly call on Mr. Davis to enact the recommended policy on foot pursuits now — not after another long delay, resistance from the police union and more taxpayer dollars spent for a common-sense outcome we already know works and possibly more lives needlessly lost.
Maryann Germaine, Springfield