Columnist Jennifer Rubin is online every Friday for a reader Q&A where she’ll interact with readers, discuss her columns and answer questions on the news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Jennifer on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With David Ignatius: Can Ukraine prevail?
- With Alexandra Petri: Is it FOMO or JOMO?
- With Eugene Robinson: What is the future of Fox News?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Will we see Pete Buttigieg in 2024?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Is DeSantis the only person who could defeat Trump?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.