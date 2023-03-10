For years, I have been following the issue of the right to die in Maryland. Annually, I reach out to my representatives to add my voice and understand what the impediments are. I find it repugnant that religion has been a constant obstacle.

Comments from state Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) that his caucus lacked the emotional and political capital to entertain the bill this year smacks of a laissez-faire attitude toward an issue that is of critical importance to the thousands of Marylanders who might want or need this legal escape from a dark and painful existence.