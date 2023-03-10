The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Keep your religion out of my rights

March 10, 2023 at 3:52 p.m. EST
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Regarding the March 7 Metro article “ ‘My body, my choice,’ argue advocates of aid-in-dying bill” :

For years, I have been following the issue of the right to die in Maryland. Annually, I reach out to my representatives to add my voice and understand what the impediments are. I find it repugnant that religion has been a constant obstacle.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Comments from state Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) that his caucus lacked the emotional and political capital to entertain the bill this year smacks of a laissez-faire attitude toward an issue that is of critical importance to the thousands of Marylanders who might want or need this legal escape from a dark and painful existence.

This issue has languished too long in Annapolis, and this session needs to be the one that finally leads us to freedom on this front.

Elizabeth Cummings, Kensington

Loading...