Regarding the March 7 Metro article “ ‘My body, my choice,’ argue advocates of aid-in-dying bill” :
Comments from state Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) that his caucus lacked the emotional and political capital to entertain the bill this year smacks of a laissez-faire attitude toward an issue that is of critical importance to the thousands of Marylanders who might want or need this legal escape from a dark and painful existence.
This issue has languished too long in Annapolis, and this session needs to be the one that finally leads us to freedom on this front.
Elizabeth Cummings, Kensington