The March 6 editorial “They work” was correct in pointing out the likely value of masks and N95 respirators in protecting against infection from the inhalation of aerosols containing the coronavirus. As an infectious-disease research physician, I know that scientists working with highly virulent viruses and bacteria transmitted by inhaling aerosols are required to wear respirators because they have been demonstrated to prevent infections.

The editorial also emphasized the important distinction that was initially not appreciated by the public health community between large particle droplets that can infect people over short distances and small particle aerosols that remain suspended in the air and can infect over much longer distances.

The first author of the study published in the Cochrane Reviews misleadingly said masks make no difference. But the conclusions reported in the published review, representing the views of all 12 authors, indicate otherwise. “The high risk of bias in the trials … and relatively low adherence with the interventions … hampers drawing firm conclusions.”

Thus, bias in the trials and low adherence prevented drawing firm conclusions about whether masks do or do not work in the studies reported to date. It remains imperative that bias does not prevent us from accepting results that do not support our preconceived opinions.

Arthur M. Friedlander, Montgomery Village

