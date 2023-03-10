Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I am not an economist, but neither is George F. Will. Citing an actual economist, Mr. Will wrote in his March 5 op-ed, “A nonsensical progressive charge against buybacks,” that corporate stock buybacks benefit society and the economy as a whole. Something about dollars going on to make baby dollars elsewhere. Okay. Assuming this is true, he accepted without question that this general benefit somehow causes the particular company’s stock to rise.

Huh? Buybacks correlate to increases in the purchaser’s share price for two reasons. The first, of course, is supply and demand. Taking shares off the market increases the value of the remaining shares.

The second — and the one far more likely to explain any persistent increase in value following a buyback — is that buybacks are the ultimate insider trading play. A company buys its shares back when it believes — based on information that, it is fair to say, almost certainly isn’t all publicly known — its shares are undervalued. This is the main reason stock pickers watch buybacks. If the company thinks its shares are undervalued and is willing to put its hard-earned cash on that bet, then it’s probably a pretty good bet. Mr. Will somehow completely ignored this simple, common and easily understood explanation.

I also have to mention the trope beginning Mr. Will’s column: “As is said, progressives do not care what people do as long as it is compulsory.” Leaving aside the question of by whom, exactly, this is said, Mr. Will then proceeded with a column about not what progressives want people to do but about what progressives want companies not to do. Prevention is not compulsion, and, more important, large, publicly traded companies are not people.

Bill Cusmano, Arlington

