Though I appreciated Colbert I. King’s comparison of D.C. today with Agnes Meyer’s D.C. of 1963 in his March 4 op-ed, “ Agnes Meyer’s dreary portrait of 1963 D.C. still rings true ,” I took issue with his comment about unions. Mr. King contended that Meyer’s nearly 60-year-old comment that “labor unions have been just as guilty as management” for discriminating against Black people in construction “might be mistaken as applying to today.” That’s a wholly inaccurate portrayal of today’s construction unions.

The trades have come a long way since 1963. Today’s building trades stand for creating economic opportunity and equality. Today’s building trades are hyperfocused on grass-roots recruitment and retention efforts to include not only more people of color but also more women, veterans and returning citizens.

As a Black trades unionist and the business manager of the D.C. metro area’s Plumbers and Gasfitters UA Local 5, I can attest that we take diversity and inclusion seriously. For example, 35 percent of Local 5 members are Black, and minorities account for 52 percent of our membership. Local 5 has 295 apprentices enrolled, of which 57 percent are minorities. We also proactively recruit high school seniors of color to join our union and our apprenticeship program.