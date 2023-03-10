Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To meet the global climate challenge, we will need every tool at our disposal, including ample volumes of clean hydrogen, which will help us decarbonize our top-emitting sectors such as transportation, industry and power. Federal support for hydrogen has come in the form of funding for a hub program and a tax credit.

As reported in the March 4 news article addressing implementation of the hydrogen tax credit, “Scientists fear a tax break meant to curb climate change could worsen it,” some groups are urging the Treasury Department to allow only hydrogen production that meets some of the strictest rules to qualify for the tax credit. These include building new renewable generation specifically for hydrogen production and adhering to a highly prescriptive time-matching framework that would award incentives only at certain times in a given day. Though these might be well-intentioned efforts, they are allowing the perfect to become the enemy of the good, and they risk stifling the robust hydrogen growth likely needed to foster broad end-use applications and meet long-term climate goals.

We applied no such barriers to the nascent solar and wind industries two decades ago, nor should we for hydrogen today. Treasury should provide simple, workable guidance that industry can leverage to scale hydrogen this decade. Any other approach would preempt technology development and deployment, undercutting hydrogen’s potential to help us decarbonize.

Marty Durbin, Washington

The writer is president of the Global Energy Institute at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

I agree with the concerns that environmental advocates and scientists voiced in the March 4 news article “Scientists fear a tax break meant to curb climate change could worsen it” about any loosening of green hydrogen fuel requirements in the Inflation Reduction Act. But the article did not discuss in which circumstances and industries green hydrogen fuel should actually be used.

Green hydrogen fuel is only suitable when electrification isn’t an option, such as long-haul maritime shipping, commercial air travel and steel production. Electrification powered by renewable energy is the more energy-efficient option in almost every other situation. It’s cheaper, and we already have the necessary technology to scale. Energy companies and the fossil-fuel industry are trying to sell us the story that their version of green hydrogen will help us reach our climate goals. However, producing hydrogen fuels their way will continue to emit greenhouse gases. By focusing on responsibly developing sources of renewable energy, we can easily meet our energy needs and power the creation of truly green hydrogen to pick up where electrification leaves off. Offshore wind alone has the potential to power the world four times over and will also benefit from consistent tax credits.

Green hydrogen is a label that should only apply to fuel with zero lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. We can’t let the fossil-fuel industry deceive us yet again into thinking that we need fossil-fuel-derived energy that pollutes our lungs, communities, ocean and planet to power the future.

Anna-Marie Laura, Washington

The writer is senior director of climate policy at Ocean Conservancy.

