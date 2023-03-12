Seeing the headline of George F. Will’s March 9 op-ed, “ Woke word-policing is now beyond satire ,” I thought perhaps, at last, Mr. Will has written something I might agree with. Alas, no. Let us take a step back and consider that context is everything.

Why would Mr. Will’s column not offer one iota of consideration as to why institutions seek to address the fact that words matter? He might have acknowledged that the war on “wokeness” being undertaken by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), among others, has the power to inflict real harm on all of us. How? By undermining the fabric of our democracy — by imposing draconian measures on language in state educational institutions, which seek to deny that the oppression of slavery has reverberated through generations and that LGBTQ individuals are living, breathing people whose basic human rights are under assault. Stanford University’s little language program might be silly on its face, but the university has no legislative power.