What are readers to make of the March 9 Drawing Board editorial cartoon by Mike Beckom that depicted the pots (CNN and MSNBC) calling the kettle (Fox News) black? Really? Are we about to see texts from Rachel Maddow to Anderson Cooper in which she says she hates former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with a passion? Are we about to learn that Chris Hayes thinks Democrats are destroying “our country”? Or is this The Post leaning over backward to be fair and balanced? In the words of President Biden, “Come on, man.”