Regarding John Feinstein’s March 9 Sports column, “Boeheim deserved right to exit on his terms”:
For many reasons, it was time for him to leave. But a coach who won the second-most games in NCAA history, led his school to a national championship, earned the university literally millions of dollars, sent dozens of players to the NBA and even had the Syracuse University basketball court named after him deserved a more gracious exit. I am sad today, not only for the coach leaving, but also for the way the university handled his departure.
Bill Becker, Selbyville, Del.