Opinion Syracuse coach deserved a gracious exit

March 12, 2023 at 11:51 a.m. EDT
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim gestures during the Orange's game against Wake Forest on March 4. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Regarding John Feinstein’s March 9 Sports column, “Boeheim deserved right to exit on his terms”:

I don’t think Syracuse University “owed” basketball coach Jim Boeheim the chance to coach for as long as he wanted. Indeed, Mr. Boeheim was owed something, just not the opportunity to coach Syracuse basketball forever.

For many reasons, it was time for him to leave. But a coach who won the second-most games in NCAA history, led his school to a national championship, earned the university literally millions of dollars, sent dozens of players to the NBA and even had the Syracuse University basketball court named after him deserved a more gracious exit. I am sad today, not only for the coach leaving, but also for the way the university handled his departure.

Bill Becker, Selbyville, Del.

