Increasingly, corporations are taking a page out of millennials’ playbook and refusing to pick up the phone, instead directing customers to fractally forking phone trees that culminate with an automated voice — if there’s a telephone line at all. Columnist Helaine Olen writes that it’s a nasty, greedy practice.

Her piece tracks the deterioration of phone customer support during the pandemic, when the average wait time tripled, by one estimate. What businesses learned, she says, is that they could get away with it. They could save money on call centers, or even frustrate customers out of securing rightly owed refunds. Without anywhere else to go, those customers would still stick around.

It calls to mind the phenomenon of “skimpflation,” which Helaine explained back in late 2021. It’s the decline in quality of a product or service without a price change, meaning you’re paying the same (or more, given real-deal inflation) for less. Anyone who’s been Caller No. 37 in line knows the feeling.

Helaine writes that certain regulations could ameliorate the problem — California has a sort of chatbot-transparency law — but that Congress is nowhere near a comprehensive fix.

For now, we customers will still be asked to provide the last earthly measure of our patience, followed by the pound sign.

Chaser: Want to hear from the other side of current customer service tensions? Chain restaurant employee Daphne Crawford, who was just in high school at the time, skewered “every whiny brat restaurant customer” in 2021.

Press 2 for a painting in the style of Claude Monet

Speaking of robots, what about the ones making art?

What’s coming out of AI generators is more “art,” to be fair. These engines gobble up all the literature or music or visual media or whatever else that exists on the internet and turn out stuff that’s just distinct enough not to violate copyright.

But all that “whatever else” AI is drawing from is indeed copyrighted. The situation screams out for better regulation, write musician T Bone Burnett and author Jonathan Taplin, especially when some might be trying to use AI to supplant real, human art. Consider this: “There are already more than 200 paperbacks and e-books offered by Amazon that list ChatGPT as an author or co-author.”

Besides, the threat isn’t just to artists’ incomes, but to art itself. Who wants to live in a world dominated by derivative, inhuman creation?

Chaser: Alyssa Rosenberg put AI to the test against Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are.” There was a clear winner — for now.

From contributing columnist Mac Margolis’s piece on how Latin American governments are waging a “war on data” to entrench themselves.

Bolivia’s Santa Cruz is — you guessed it — an opposition stronghold that exploded in population since the last census. The current government is loath to count its population and give it the additional power it’s owed.

And it isn’t just Bolivia. Mac’s column runs through a list of Latin American leaders trying to obscure unfriendly numbers.

Less politics

This year’s Oscars slate, celebrated at the ceremony on Sunday, was full of escapist fantasies. Best picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took audiences through the multiverse, “Avatar” to the planet Pandora. And “Top Gun: Maverick,” the one that got people back to the movies in the first place, was pure fancy, columnist Kate Cohen writes: “barely credible premise, reality-defying events, a resolution that opts for wish fulfillment rather than plausibility.”

But one film outdid them all. “Women Talking,” which took home best adapted screenplay, follows a group of women in a hyper-conservative religious community who must decide whether to escape the men who have been abusing them.

Eventually they do — improbable already, Kate notes — and their flight is “methodical, collective, ethical, well-provisioned and in plenty of time.” It’s a dream, Kate writes. Her column explains why it’s the one moviegoers really need to see.

ICYMI: Jeff Yang explains how meaningful “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was to “all us weird Asians.”

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

(Brought to you today by, gulp, ChatGPT.)

On hold, endless wait

Angry voice, no help in sight

Frustration, goodbye.

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

