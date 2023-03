On Dec. 21, the winter solstice, in Fairfax, the sun rose at 7:24 a.m. standard time. If we switch to permanent daylight saving time, that would become 8:24 a.m., after most schoolchildren are already in class, forcing them to walk to the bus stop or to school in the dark. This might be a good idea for members of Congress who start work, umm, much later in the day, but it’s not for schoolchildren and commuters driving in the dark.