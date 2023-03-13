According to the March 8 Metro article “ Fairfax supervisors weigh raises for board ,” members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will vote on increasing their salaries by up to 45 percent. President Biden is suggesting a 5.2 percent increase for federal employees ; Fairfax County Fire and Rescue will get an increase of less than 5 percent .

I hope the March 21 public hearing is well attended. I have been a lifelong resident of Fairfax County and a homeowner for more than 50 years. My real estate taxes continue to increase each year; I do not want my real estate taxes to fund a 45 percent increase in salaries to the board of supervisors. And the raise for county firefighters is a slap in the face.