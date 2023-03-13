According to the March 8 Metro article “Fairfax supervisors weigh raises for board,” members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will vote on increasing their salaries by up to 45 percent. President Biden is suggesting a 5.2 percent increase for federal employees; Fairfax County Fire and Rescue will get an increase of less than 5 percent.
I hope the March 21 public hearing is well attended. I have been a lifelong resident of Fairfax County and a homeowner for more than 50 years. My real estate taxes continue to increase each year; I do not want my real estate taxes to fund a 45 percent increase in salaries to the board of supervisors. And the raise for county firefighters is a slap in the face.
Mary Elizabeth Cox, Lorton