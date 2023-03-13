3 Help local governments use federal money

The third option, while the lightest touch, might not be the slowest. This would meet and engage communities where they are. It would use federal money and staff to help local governments tap into the cash freed by the Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure law. A good example: the $250 million recently announced by the Environmental Protection Agency to support innovative local efforts that “tackle climate pollution.”

In addition to awarding grants, the EPA and the Energy Department, including its National Laboratories, could deploy experts en masse into communities to tackle local concerns. These wonks would not come empty-handed. They would offer solutions, ranging from tightening local pollution limits to building additional clean infrastructure or efficiency measures, with negotiated agreements not to sue. Heading off legal challenges must be part of any way forward.

Together, options two and three could both help to use federal money to meet and match NIMBYs where they are, and to build big projects fast.

The task is clear: to build — not shrink — toward a lower-carbon, more resilient and wealthier world. Time is short. The Inflation Reduction Act promised big rebates for various home retrofits, including up to $8,000 for heat pumps, $2,500 for upgrading electric wiring and $840 for induction stoves. Seven months after the bill’s passage, many households are still in the dark about when and how to get these payments.