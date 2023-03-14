Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is proposing a new immigration package intended to punish Floridians who assist unauthorized immigrants [“ Latino evangelicals oppose DeSantis’s crackdown on immigrants in Fla. ,” Religion, March 11]. Like orders in Texas that deputize citizens against abortion providers , Mr. DeSantis’s proposal is pulled from the failed Fugitive Slave Act playbook. Mr. DeSantis is substituting his plans for an act of Congress and immigrants for enslaved people.

The first Fugitive Slave Act was enacted by Congress in 1793 to give teeth to the fugitive slave clause, which guaranteed an enslaver the right to recover an escaped enslaved person and imposed penalties on anyone helping the enslaved person escape. Under pressure from Southern states, the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 bolstered controls and punishments on those aiding the fugitives and unleashed what amounted to a system of bounty hunters.