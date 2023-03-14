Though the headline of Dana Milbank’s March 12 Sunday Opinion column, “ See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil. ,” might seem like the hyperbole that the humorous Mr. Milbank often uses to entertain, it described how far House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has fallen.

In handing over footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Mr. McCarthy was acting like an accomplice after the fact. His No. 1 job as speaker appears to be to whitewash the insurrection. When Kevin “I Didn’t See It” McCarthy tells us he gave Mr. Carlson the footage in the name of “transparency,” jaws drop. Mr. Carlson is known to obfuscate and deceive.