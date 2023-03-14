Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

That’s what happened to Ledge King last summer when he finally rummaged through a stack of boxes he had inherited (and stuffed in a corner) years prior. When contributing columnist Matt Bai, a neighbor of King’s, learned this, he knew he needed to see these odd artifacts. But even more, he knew he needed to discover the story behind how they got there.

Advertisement

Matt’s new essay tracks the grotesque keepsakes’ provenance not quite all the way to John Marshall’s bladder or Abraham Lincoln’s cranium, but pretty close. Their path, he writes, tells a “story of the histories we hold on to — and some we wish we could leave behind.”

You probably won’t find historical figures’ biological remains in the next few weeks of tidying up, or even a “a shard of wood from the tree where William Penn signed his treaty with the Lenape tribe in 1683,” which was also tucked among King’s discoveries.

But Matt’s reflections on King’s story, and his benefactor’s, gets you thinking about all the ways history cakes onto our lives, often via unlikely vessels. Even that tote you toss might have a story in it.

Chaser: Not long ago, a mysterious old trunk bearing his last name made its way to David Von Drehle’s door. It was full of history, too.

Mother Russia, but fewer babies

If you’re worried about Vladimir Putin becoming even more dangerous, Russia’s population statistics aren’t exactly reassuring.

Advertisement

The top line is that the country’s birthrate is low, and its death rate is high. Between 1993 and 2022, its population fell 2 percent; the United States grew by one-third over about the same period. Max Boot is clear: “Russia’s days as a great power are numbered.”

Putin knows this, and that makes the numbers not just bad news for Russia, but bad news for Russia’s neighbors, too. The Russian leader has already tried attracting immigrants and incentivizing childbearing.

Failing those options, his thought now is obvious. As Russia expert Stephen Sestanovich tells Max, “If you’re worried about a shrinking population, maybe conquering the 40 million people next door will solve your problem?” As Russia dwindles, Putin will only get more desperate.

There’s one population, though, that Putin is happy to lose: dissenters. Max writes that all the emigrants who have fled during the Ukraine war are the opposite of the people Putin needs to cement power.

Advertisement

Post contributor and Russian political prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza writes from jail that the government appears ready to start reducing the number of Russians by dishing out the old Soviet punishment of stripping citizenship. It would be a return to the system of citizenship-as-reward, under which anyone who criticizes the dictatorship is unpatriotic and thus undeserving of being Russian.

Kara-Murza isn’t surprised by this new technique for oppression. What’s even worse for Putin than a shrinking population is a shrinking population paired with growing dissent.

Chaser: The Editorial Board celebrates the Academy Award win by the documentary “Navalny,” which chronicles the rise, attempted assassination and imprisonment of the Russian opposition leader.

From the op-ed by journalist José Carlos Zamora calling for his father’s release. The younger Zamora writes that his father’s charges were cooked up, while his real crime was “investigating and publicizing 144 cases of corruption during the first 144 weeks” of the Guatemalan president’s term.

Advertisement

Irregularities marked José Rubén Zamora’s arrest and detention, but his son says breaches of rights are becoming business as usual in Guatemala, where “each administration has outdone its predecessor when it comes to corrupt practices.”

More politics

Women form just more than one-quarter of Congress this year, and representatives who identify as something other than non-Hispanic White make up one-quarter, too. But your average representative is still male, moneyed and White. And, boy, does he have some bootstraps on him.

Alissa Quart writes that the United States needs to ditch its favorite pull-yourself-up narrative if Congress is ever really to open up to all stripes of people.

The rich are not “inherently better or more deserving of public office,” Quart writes, and lionizing “self-made” as the ultimate adjective doesn’t make for representative politics (especially when “self-made” often actually involves a lot of government help).

Advertisement

Electing scrappers and couch-surfers is the best way to fight the myths around financial instability and ensure a better deal for the many Americans who don’t have robust bootstraps, as well as the many more who are living on a shoestring.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Treasure Grandma’s pearls

You’ll remember her always

Keep her dentures, too

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article