Trump-skeptical GOP loyalists should move money ASAP.

Some Republican voters are content with the down-ballot GOP but want someone other than Donald Trump to lead the party. Their best option: Pick a viable Trump challenger, and give them the $50 as soon as they declare their run.

Matt Terrill, managing partner at Firehouse Strategies, said early contributions — especially from small-dollar donors — matter. “I suspect if you ask any candidate, most or all of them will tell you they’d much rather reach or exceed their fundraising targets with a lot of small-dollar donors than with a handful of big donors.” Early small-dollar donations signal grass-roots support, provide candidates with a pool of potential volunteers and help them survive a long primary.

The data supports Terrill’s assessment. In the 2016 GOP primary, the best small-dollar fundraisers survived past the early states and competed on Super Tuesday.

Not all of these candidates were good investments. Ben Carson ran his campaign more like a book tour than a serious presidential bid. And then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich — who won only his home state — continued his quixotic run long after it was clear he had no path.