Nicholas Eberstadt’s March 8 Wednesday Opinion essay, “ China’s collapsing birth and marriage rates reflect a people’s deep pessimism ,” seemed to underappreciate the many demographic factors behind China’s recent trends that reflect not pessimism but rather a parenting-age-cohort size dip; better education, especially for females; increasing urban migration and migrant opportunities; much higher urban incomes; and, in three recent years, the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on marriage delays and fertility worldwide.

The high female fertility age range in China in the past decade was for those 20 to 34 years old, with the peak ages ranging from 25 to 29. Because of a major growth recession and birth slump in the middle 1990s, the actual number of people in that high-birth cohort dropped 18 percent between 2013 and 2021, using the same data source as Mr. Eberstadt’s opinion. Meanwhile, in those same eight years, rural-urban migration drove China’s urban population share to increase 19 percent, while average urban incomes, corrected for inflation, rose 54 percent. Demographic science tells us these are all factors that naturally persuade women to delay marriage, postpone births and limit family size. In economics, they are all indicators of economic progress, hope and, for many, excitement. A judgment of depression, based on anecdotal information, might not be the most scientific conclusion to draw.