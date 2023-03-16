Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First, Credit Suisse, after more than 160 years of mostly success, has suffered a string of embarrassing stumbles — messy financial reporting, a scandal triggering worldwide fines, bad bets on the scale of billions of dollars.

Shares cratered 30 percent on Wednesday off the news the bank might have gotten its 2022 numbers just a little bit wrong. On Thursday, it recovered some of those losses after announcing it would borrow more than $50 billion from the Swiss central bank to stabilize itself.

Advertisement

Former Credit Suisse banker Dan Davies says the underlying issue is that the bank got addicted to its client base — billionaires, in this case — and then the relationship turned rotten. Davies explains how, and he notes how common this is with banks. See also Silicon Valley Bank vis-a-vis, well, Silicon Valley.

“Eventually,” Davies writes, “along comes the precise set of circumstances under which the great client becomes a risk, and the risk can’t be managed because the bank’s management hasn’t got the judgment or character to separate the client’s interests from its own.”

Senior assignment editor Duncan Mavin writes that no matter how Credit Suisse got into this fix, there’s only one thing to do with a stumbling bank in today’s jittery financial world: take it down before it falls.

It’s a pretty bold proposal, to fully dismantle banks once confidence in them wobbles. Even Duncan admits that Credit Suisse could eventually make it out of this chaos. But why risk additional spread of a clearly contagious crisis? SVB’s failure showed how fast things can get bad; a Credit Suisse implosion would get worse faster.

Advertisement

So yes, Duncan says, “sell off every part to competitors. Change management. Change the culture. ... The financial world would be better if fears were not allowed to linger but were dealt with rapidly and with great conviction.”

Credit Suisse is not the only thing that could soon be carved up like a big block of cheese. Americans, a U.S. court recently ruled, have the right to munch as much as they wish on domestic “gruyere,” a sad, sad shadow of the real Swiss deal.

Those Americans will be missing out on both a richer taste and an entire way of life, writes businessman Tyler Nottberg, who years ago took a tastebud-altering trip to the Alpine town of Gruyères.

In addition to providing an instant vacation — “a storybook village on steep foothills”? A castle?! — Nottberg’s pastorale prompts some new thoughts about what a brand means. “Brand” can be a dirty word these days, but with Gruyère at least, it signifies passion, camaraderie and, yes, “love on that Swiss mountainside.”

Advertisement

Chaser: For another paean to a food with a real sense of place, read Oanh Ngo Usadi’s op-ed celebrating the reviled, revered durian fruit.

Bonus chaser: Hated the durian? Have a slice of pie instead — before America forgets how to make it (not that columnist Megan McArdle ever will).

Don’t go getting soft on China

Some people think calling out China for bad behavior would dangerously ratchet up tensions between the United States and its rival. Some of those “some people” are the Chinese Communist Party; it’s the official line there.

Columnist Josh Rogin worries that yet others who agree are officials at the State Department. His latest piece tracks all the ways the department has recently softened its language toward China in pursuit of easier diplomacy.

To wit: A Treasury statement on fentanyl located raw materials for the deadly drug in China, but the corresponding State release didn’t. Illicit oil isn’t going to “China,” but to “East Asia.” Meetings with repressed groups in China are getting less public play.

Advertisement

It’s a dangerous game, Josh writes. Diplomacy is critical, but it needs to be a means, not an end.

Chaser: David Ignatius recently argued that the best thing President Biden could do to halt diplomatic backsliding is simply call Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

From the Editorial Board’s piece raising the alarm about this abuse by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. At least nine of the judges were held incommunicado for nearly a year before charges were handed down.

The Board notes that some of these judges have themselves been complicit in Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses; one baselessly charged a women’s rights activist with terrorism. But MBS’s purge of insufficiently loyal judges, no matter their track record, is just another sign of his “barbaric cruelty.”

Chaser: Revisit the Post columns written by Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi before he was abducted and murdered by the regime in 2018.

More politics

Tim Scott, a Republican senator from South Carolina, is cheerful, optimistic and focused on love over hate — not exactly the going mood of the GOP base, at least from the outside looking in.

Advertisement

But contributing columnist Jim Geraghty, who has a better view than most, sees a limit to GOP primary voters’ appetite for rage. And once they grow weary of politicians who reflect their fury, Scott might be just their man.

The senator has a sizable war chest, a knack for rhetoric and a winning formula for Iowa, the first Republican primary state. And he’s a happy warrior, Jim writes, at perfect odds with the “nonstop venom” he thinks GOP voters will soon tire of.

He’s not a favorite, Jim says. But he’s not a fantasy either.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s… The Bye-Ku.

Revenge is a dish

Best served in a fondue pot

Your sham cheese will burn

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article