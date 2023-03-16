Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chris J. Kennedy, an economist, is an owner of Reliable Tavern in D.C. The views expressed in this op-ed are his own. After a decade-long process that included calls for boycotts, hours of public testimony and two ballot initiatives, the fight over the tipped minimum wage in the nation’s capital appears to be over. In May, restaurants and bars will begin to gradually raise the base wage they pay tipped employees, with the “tip credit” set to disappear in about four years.

Compared with the vitriol surrounding the city’s 2018 attempt to raise the minimum wage for tipped employees, the response now is mostly muted — probably because of the new reality ushered in by the coronavirus pandemic. The risks of illness combined with a massive boost to unemployment insurance led to one of the tightest labor markets in modern history for restaurants across the country, and many establishments have already raised wages above the statutory minimum.

Advertisement

Fortunately, customers have kept restaurant owners, including me, afloat. At first, they purchased to-go cocktails at restaurant prices and navigated a complicated network of delivery services. When restaurants and bars reopened, customers adapted to QR codes, counter service and varying pandemic protocols. And then came the service charges.

Before the pandemic, to “auto-grat” — preemptively adding a 15 to 20 percent tip to a customer’s bill — was controversial and generally reserved for large groups, usually at the discretion of the server. Three years later, service charges — now ranging from 18 to 24 percent — have become the norm and, though some have heralded this as a step toward a post-tip utopia, the reality is that tips are still encouraged at most establishments and charges have multiplied as supply chain issues and general inflation have further increased costs.

Why haven’t restaurants simply raised prices? Well, there is evidence that consumers are less sensitive to “shrouded” costs — fees or taxes requiring a bit of mental calculation. In an industry long resistant to raising prices, many owners decided service charges were a better option for the bottom line. But this approach is both an unsustainable way to address background inflation and a crude method of pricing across a menu. More important, it is corrosive to one of the core features of our industry: trust.

Advertisement

The restaurant industry is stuck in a “prisoner’s dilemma” that has led to behavior more typical of predatory lenders or airlines. Frankly, many owners would like to simply raise prices, but they know they are competing with others who play the “shrouded cost” game, and, as such, they feel the sticker shock that comes with honesty will put them at a competitive disadvantage. So, fees proliferate, and customers who have stuck with us through the pandemic are increasingly exasperated by charges for service, employee wellness and covid-19 recovery, all with no discernible improvement in service and an increasingly impersonal experience.

As restaurant receipts look more and more like used car dealership invoices, can we really expect first-time customers to become regulars? When a bartender forgets to mention a service charge is included in a check that still has a tip line, does that have a deeper, more corrosive impact? Isn’t it a bit hypocritical to ask customers enjoying a night out to read the fine print after we fought to rein in delivery services and their usurious fees? And, when internal conflicts over service-charge sharing spill into public view — often with an insinuation of wage theft — what does that do to our image as trusted members of the community?

The good news is that we have an opportunity now to improve the situation for businesses and customers alike. Inflation is high but stabilizing, and consumers are no longer allergic to rising prices. The restaurant industry has experienced a burst of innovation and is nimbler and more responsive to consumer preferences.

Advertisement

And, at least in D.C., we finally have some certainty about the cost of labor moving forward. At present, D.C. law says service charges, unlike discretionary tips, are subject to sales and other business taxes. And last week, the Office of the Attorney General contacted restaurants and released guidance to consumers about deceptive service-charge practices, which was met with confusion and frustration at what seemed to be a selective attack on restaurants when other industries engage in even worse practices.

This sense of grievance is understandable, as is the resistance to having the government interfere with how restaurants operate. But we should approach this issue with humility and the recognition that no one wins when our practices are compared to those of Ticketmaster. We should work with elected officials on clear and fair rules requiring that menu prices include all non-discretionary fees. And, though it’s unrealistic to eliminate the tipping system, we could go further and push for prices to include sales taxes.

In an industry that relies on trust and a sense of community, the real currencies of neighborhood establishments, we have an opportunity to show our customers where we stand.

GiftOutline Gift Article