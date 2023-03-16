My brothers and I were aficionados of Mad magazine, and a 1968 issue explained to us young ’uns how to tell “a square” from a hip person. A square’s telltale characteristic, it said, was the use of the expression “hubba hubba.” We’d never heard the phrase before — but wouldn’t you know that our dad used it just a few days later. He couldn’t understand why we were laughing so hysterically until we showed him the issue.